Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Wisconsin DNR: Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Available Aug. 15th
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase starting at 10am, on Monday, August 15th, online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations. Deer population levels vary throughout the state, and...
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Angler Lands Heaviest Chinook Salmon Caught in Wisconsin Since 1994
This summer, Minnesota angler Brian Sollars was fishing Lake Michigan for just the second time. But he was in the right place at the right time aboard the Wisconsin-based charter boat Midnight, captained by Bill Classon with mate Carter Zimmerman. At about 6:15 a.m. on July 31, a heavy fish...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for June
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during June in Wisconsin was $7.05 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 14-cents above the May price and $1.40 over June 2021. Soybean prices were 20-cents higher...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Electric school busses arrive in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Electric school buses are coming to Central Wisconsin. Mid-State Truck Service debuted a line of electric school buses Thursday. The zero-emissions vehicles will be available for districts across the state, which could see fleets of up to 25 electric buses. Mid-State Truck also has installed a charging station to keep the vehicles running.
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
The wheels on the bus could soon carry kids to school with less pollution
Hundreds of school districts in Wisconsin could benefit from a program that aims to help them replace aging diesel buses with cleaner options. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law set aside $5 billion for the Clean School Bus Program that’s run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA is making $500 million in rebates available nationwide each year between 2022 and 2026 to purchase clean or zero emissions school buses.
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Memorializing mass tragedies through the landscape
