ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Teen charged as adult in shooting death of 3-year-old Hartford boy pleads not guilty

By Ahjané Forbes, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

An 18-year-old charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting last year has entered a plea of not guilty, records show.

Tyquam Malone, formerly of Zion Street in Hartford, appeared in Hartford Superior Court GA-14 Wednesday morning beside his public defender.

Malone is charged with murder and second-degree larceny in connection with the death of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot while he was sitting in the backseat of his mother Solmary Cruz’s parked car near Nelson Street and Garden Street on April 10, 2021, according to police and court records.

Malone was brought into court Wednesday from Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, where he has been held since his arrest; he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, records show. Malone was 16 at the time of the crimes but was charged as an adult. He turned 18 earlier this month, according to Connecticut Department of Correction and court records.

Malone appeared before the judge dressed in a tan prison-issue uniform, remained handcuffed during the hearing and did not speak. His case was continued to next month.

Warrants issued after the shooting allege that Malone was one of three people inside a black Honda Accord that pulled up next to Cruz’s car and opened fire on Randell’s uncle.

Ten bullets were fired into Cruz’s vehicle, the bullets missed Randell’s uncle and hit Randell in the arm and torso. Randell, who was sitting next to his 4- and 5-year-old sisters, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital by his mother where he later died, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed a black Honda Accord driving by Cruz’s car. The rear driver side passenger turned his head and looked directly at the front seat passenger in Cruz’s vehicle. The shooter takes out a firearm, points directly at Randell’s uncle and fires numerous times, according to police. The Honda fled the scene after the shooting.

The vehicle was found later that evening abandoned in the area of Grace Street. Police said the parking lot where the vehicle was found is known to be a dumping ground for stolen vehicles, the warrant affidavit said.

Jaziah Smith, 21, also is charged in connection to Randell’s death. He faces a charge of murder and is also being held at Manson Youth Institution in lieu of a $2.5 million bond, court and DOC records show.

Malone’s family appeared in court and spoke with Attorney Damian Tucker briefly before solemnly leaving the courtroom. When asked for comment, the family refused to speak.

Judge Kevin Doyle ordered that Malone appear in court next on Aug. 24. The court will select a new attorney to represent Malone by this date.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot, Killed in Hartford: Police

A woman has died after police say she was shot Saturday night in Hartford. This all unfolded around 9:15 p.m. on Colonial Street. Police responded there after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Investigators arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said she...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Hartford Superior Court#Manson Youth Institution#Honda
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody

Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man indicted for alleged fentanyl distribution, possession of firearm

A New Britain man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun, despite being barred from having firearms. Thomas Rivera, 29, was arrested this week after a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment on July 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest,...
Daily Voice

Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say

A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead, One Injured in New Haven Head-On Crash

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night in the Elm City. Officials say a motorcycle was traveling along Middletown Avenue when it collided head-on with a car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted that the driver of the car...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Journal Inquirer

State trooper arrested again

The state police trooper accused of assaulting a woman in Vernon Monday evening has been arrested again, after the woman reported that she has been assaulted by the man dozens of times before. She told local police about several specific incidents when Jaime Solis, 29, slapped and pushed her, and...
VERNON, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy