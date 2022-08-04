Teen charged as adult in shooting death of 3-year-old Hartford boy pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting last year has entered a plea of not guilty, records show.

Tyquam Malone, formerly of Zion Street in Hartford, appeared in Hartford Superior Court GA-14 Wednesday morning beside his public defender.

Malone is charged with murder and second-degree larceny in connection with the death of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot while he was sitting in the backseat of his mother Solmary Cruz’s parked car near Nelson Street and Garden Street on April 10, 2021, according to police and court records.

Malone was brought into court Wednesday from Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, where he has been held since his arrest; he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, records show. Malone was 16 at the time of the crimes but was charged as an adult. He turned 18 earlier this month, according to Connecticut Department of Correction and court records.

Malone appeared before the judge dressed in a tan prison-issue uniform, remained handcuffed during the hearing and did not speak. His case was continued to next month.

Warrants issued after the shooting allege that Malone was one of three people inside a black Honda Accord that pulled up next to Cruz’s car and opened fire on Randell’s uncle.

Ten bullets were fired into Cruz’s vehicle, the bullets missed Randell’s uncle and hit Randell in the arm and torso. Randell, who was sitting next to his 4- and 5-year-old sisters, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital by his mother where he later died, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed a black Honda Accord driving by Cruz’s car. The rear driver side passenger turned his head and looked directly at the front seat passenger in Cruz’s vehicle. The shooter takes out a firearm, points directly at Randell’s uncle and fires numerous times, according to police. The Honda fled the scene after the shooting.

The vehicle was found later that evening abandoned in the area of Grace Street. Police said the parking lot where the vehicle was found is known to be a dumping ground for stolen vehicles, the warrant affidavit said.

Jaziah Smith, 21, also is charged in connection to Randell’s death. He faces a charge of murder and is also being held at Manson Youth Institution in lieu of a $2.5 million bond, court and DOC records show.

Malone’s family appeared in court and spoke with Attorney Damian Tucker briefly before solemnly leaving the courtroom. When asked for comment, the family refused to speak.

Judge Kevin Doyle ordered that Malone appear in court next on Aug. 24. The court will select a new attorney to represent Malone by this date.