All Trident Tech programs offered tuition free for 2022-23 academic year

Trident United Way Announces New Board Chair, Wendy Kopp
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Trident United Way is proud to announce that Wendy Kopp, senior vice president and private wealth executive at FineMark National Bank & Trust, has been chosen as our new board chair. She succeeds Tim Grow of Elliott Davis. “Wendy Kopp has been a steadfast supporter...
South Carolina Federal CEO Scott Woods Awarded Order of the Palmetto
Governor Henry McMaster awarded Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal Credit Union, with the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor and is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions to the state.
The 2022 Charleston Angel Conference registration is now open
The Charleston Angel Conference is back for 2022 and registration is open!. Register: www.charlestonangelconference.com/register. The Charleston Angel Conference is where investors come to learn and companies come to earn. The Conference is designed for new investors looking to gain more experience in the angel investing process, experienced investors looking for quality deal flow and entrepreneurs seeking investments and exposure for their companies.
SC Bar Recognizes David Lail of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm for Raising Awareness about Drunk Driving Prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar recognizes David Lail, Partner at Yarborough Applegate Law Firm, for his role in the 2022 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner and Training Symposium, hosted by MADD South Carolina. Held in North Charleston, the event was organized to express gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe.
