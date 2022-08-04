SPECTRA Program Welcomes a Growing Number of International Students

The supply chain involves a great deal of overseas transportation, so what could be more natural than a former active-duty Coast Guard officer pursuing a career in it?. A nontraditional student attending the College of Charleston on the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Jeptha Tanksley, 32, was in the Coast Guard for five-plus years, stationed up and down the East Coast. He is now a part of the Coast Guard’s Select Reserve in Charleston and is just finishing up an eight-week internship in the marketing and sales department for the South Carolina Ports. An Atlanta native, he hopes to work in the maritime realm of supply chain and logistics after he graduates in May of 2023.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO