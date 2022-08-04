SPECTRA Program Welcomes a Growing Number of International Students

Read on today.cofc.edu
CofC Student Brings Coast Guard Experience to Supply Chain Internship
The supply chain involves a great deal of overseas transportation, so what could be more natural than a former active-duty Coast Guard officer pursuing a career in it?. A nontraditional student attending the College of Charleston on the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Jeptha Tanksley, 32, was in the Coast Guard for five-plus years, stationed up and down the East Coast. He is now a part of the Coast Guard’s Select Reserve in Charleston and is just finishing up an eight-week internship in the marketing and sales department for the South Carolina Ports. An Atlanta native, he hopes to work in the maritime realm of supply chain and logistics after he graduates in May of 2023.
CofC In The News: Week of Aug. 8, 2022
College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs, talks to The Wall Street Journal about COVID-19 guidelines. Charleston Magazine profiles College...
