AHA News: What Parents Can Do to Protect Kids From Heart Disease

The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%
From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
At 15, she knew heart disease lurked in her genes. At 37, it caught up to this mom.
When a medical technician demonstrating to a high school class how to check blood pressure asked for a volunteer, 15-year-old Katie Moegenberg got the nod. The man took the reading, then told her, "Whoa, your blood pressure is kind of high. We'll need to tell your parents." A doctor's visit...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Shows Only 1 in 5 People in the United States Have Optimal Heart Health
Study finds that only 19.6% of US adults have high cardiovascular health, whereas 62.5% have moderate health and 17.9% have low. A new study found that approximately 80% of people in the United States have low to moderate cardiovascular health, based on the American Heart Association (AHA)’s new Life’s Essential 8 checklist, according to Circulation, an AHA peer-reviewed journal.
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
marthastewart.com
Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows
It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Medical News Today
Can vitamins help lower cholesterol?
Niacin is a B vitamin that can help lower cholesterol. A person can also take other dietary supplements, such as berberine and fish oil, to help lower cholesterol. However, people should only use these products after speaking with a doctor. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that circulates in the blood....
Healthline
Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found
A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
The Best and Worst Exercises for Acid Reflux, According to Experts
Here's a tricky conundrum: If you experience heartburn, aka acid reflux, exercising regularly will help with prevention and could reduce the severity of a flare. But certain types of activity can actually make a flare worse or even cause one. So, how can you get the benefits of exercise without...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
MedicineNet.com
Insulin and Insulin Resistance: The Ultimate Guide
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance occurs when your liver and muscles do not respond to insulin as they should. Learn about why insulin is so important to bodily processes and how you can prevent insulin resistance. Why...
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
High Cholesterol Affects Your Risks For Blood Clots More Than You Think
While you need some LDL cholesterol, high LDL cholesterol levels can potentially cause serious health problems, such as blood clots. Here's what to know.
What to Know About High Cholesterol in Kids
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., but it’s not something we usually associate with kids. In many cases, however, the seeds of heart attacks and strokes may be sown in childhood. That’s because high or abnormal cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor...
