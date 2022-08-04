ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey Woman, 32, Killed In Crash On I-195, State Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Route 195 westbound in Robbinsville Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 32-year-old South Jersey woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-195, state police confirmed.

Barbara J. Johnson was driving westbound in a Hyundai Sonata when she ran off the right side of the highway and hit several trees near milepost 5.6 in Robbinsville around 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Johnson, of Pennsauken, was killed in the crash, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

