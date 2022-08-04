Read on catfishtuscaloosa.com
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama motivated by national championship loss to Georgia
The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property. It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
Paul Klee: Why would a football player leave Alabama for CU Buffs? Here's one man's answer
BOULDER • Talk about a culture shock. Tommy Brown was a part of three national championship games at Alabama, a memory that "still gives me chills," he told me Saturday. Now he’s a big ol’ offensive lineman for the CU Buffs, who haven’t won a bowl game in 18 years. Tommy transferred from Earth to Mars.
247Sports
Alabama QB depth chart: Nick Saban sees 'really good attitude' in Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson behind Bryce Young
Bryce Young is Alabama's starting quarterback, but what about his backup? Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the two behind the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, including a "really good attitude" in Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. "I don't really know what the mindset of the quarterbacks are,...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date
Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
1972 Huffman Dixie Youth World Series Baseball Champs 50 Year Reunion
Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts. Chris Stewart joins Mike Dubberly to discuss his perspective in filling in for Eli Gold for Alabama football radio broadcasts. Eli is out indefinitely with unspecified health issues.
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall, now, she’s suing UAB
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Nebraska woman dies after being struck by vehicle near UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries. In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner […]
Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
