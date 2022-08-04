ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama motivated by national championship loss to Georgia

The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property. It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date

Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position

Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Unc#American Football#Espn#The Sec Network
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Nebraska woman dies after being struck by vehicle near UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries. In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy