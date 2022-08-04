ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yu5Lx_0h4mSGAB00
Severe Weather Appalachia A camper with is seen under water in Carr Creek Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region.

In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.

“We’re going to deliver water until these counties and areas beg us to stop delivering water," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. "As hot as it is, with as many systems that are out, we want a mountain of water there.”

National Guard soldiers have delivered more than 11,600 cases of water, the governor said, as intense heat and humidity added to the misery as people continued shoveling out from the wreckage left by flooding that struck in the middle of the night a week ago.

In Knott County, Kirsten Gomez said she's going through about five cases of water daily — for drinking and for cleaning mud-caked possessions that can be salvaged.

Her doublewide trailer was badly damaged by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek. She was reconnected to the local water system Wednesday, but the water was so “murky looking” that her family was only using it to wash themselves, she said.

Volunteers are driving through the area multiple times a day, dropping off cases of water and other essentials, she said.

“It looks like an assembly line, people bringing water," Gomez said. “We try not to take as much because we know other people need it as well.”

Water service has been restored to many people in the region, the governor said. But about 13,500 service connections remained without water and another 41,000 service connections have boiled water advisories, Beshear said. Work is continuing on heavily damaged water systems, but other systems were “wiped out,” the governor said Wednesday. In some areas, it could take weeks or even months to repair water systems, he said.

Water crews from across the state are assisting in the repairs, Beshear said.

Kentucky’s bourbon distillers also stepped up by sending tankers and totes of water — usually reserved for spirits — into the flood-ravaged region, said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. Gregory said his group was working with state emergency officials to prioritize areas and coordinate deliveries.

“When Kentucky hurts, we hurt," Gregory said. "We’re all in this together and it’s our obligation as a signature industry to step up and do whatever we can for our fellow Kentuckians.”

Beshear said a special legislative session will likely be needed to craft a relief package for the region. The governor holds the power to reconvene lawmakers for a special session.

The Democratic governor said a state relief package should include aid to repair water systems to spare ratepayers from footing the repair costs through higher water rates.

“Because otherwise, they’re going to go to ratepayers,” he said. “So people who just lost everything that are rebuilding would have their water rates just skyrocket in what it would cost.”

Damage to area schools will total at least in the tens of millions of dollars, Beshear said. He said he’s spoken with lawmakers about including school aid as part of the relief package.

Scattered thunderstorms were moving through the area again Thursday, but most had been on the lighter side as of midafternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Philomon Geertson said.

He said storms were expected to continue moving through overnight that had the potential to cause some isolated flash flooding. In addition, a cluster of storms have the potential to cause isolated or scattered flash flooding Friday, he said. The primary concern, he said, is that the saturated ground could cause waterways to rise quickly.

The statewide death toll from the historic flooding is 37, the governor said. Amid the massive cleanup, more families were preparing to bury loved ones killed in the flooding. Initial expenditures from a relief fund opened by Beshear were distributed to pay funeral expenses of flood victims.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Beshear said Thursday that the primary search-and-rescue mission had been completed and the focus had shifted to wellness checks.

About 3,000 customers still lacked electricity in eastern Kentucky, the governor said. Emergency shelters and area state parks housed more than 500 people who fled homes that were destroyed or badly damaged. Many more are staying with relatives and friends.

Cooling centers were opened after forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region.

The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. — (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
City
Hindman, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KRMG

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
KRMG

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.

CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Warren is walking from Catoosa to Claremore on Friday....
CATOOSA, OK
KRMG

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Service#Water Systems#Boiled Water#National Guard
KRMG

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park amid flooding

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed after unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding in the area, park officials said Friday. Approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff are currently unable to exit the park, which straddles the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

New board game has Oklahoma connection

TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Autopsy findings released in triple homicide at Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, Iowa — The assailant in the deadly attack on a family vacationing at an Iowa state park last month shot, stabbed and strangled the victims, according to newly released autopsy results. Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, were...
IOWA STATE
KRMG

Texas teen's parenthood journey reflects state of post-Roe America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brooke Alexander of Corpus Christi, Texas, runs a tight schedule raising her twin 5-month-old girls, Olivia and Kendall. From feedings to naptime and diaper changes, the 19-year-old told "NIGHTLINE" that her journey to motherhood wasn’t what she planned. But even though she has little time for herself, she doesn't regret being a mom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRMG

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy