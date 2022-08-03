ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News breaks down where the Buffs could get wins in 2022

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes aren’t expected to win very many games.

However, that isn’t due to a lack of talent. Karl Dorrell and his staff watched a good number of players leave via the transfer portal, but they also brought in a lot of talent, with Baylor WR RJ Sneed II as one of the key pieces.

Unfortunately, due to their difficult schedule, the Buffs might have a tough time finding wins, as mentioned by Pete Fiutak of College Football News .

Colorado will be better than the 2021 version, and it’s always dangerous to assume there isn’t going to be a surprise somehow or a collapse somewhere else to make it all work out just fine, but where’s the 100% sure-thing win?

The Arizona game – the Wildcats should be far stronger – is on the road. There’s no Stanford or Washington State from the North, which leaves, what?

Cal? This is a good Bear team that should be solid. Arizona State? Maybe. At Oregon State?

Fiutak mentions that there are no cake-walk victories in the Buffs’ 2022 schedule . However, IF Colorado can find a way to defeat TCU and Air Force to begin the year, the Buffs might just be able to make some noise.

SuperWest Sports has the Buffs winning four games , and Futiak has the over/under wins number at 4.5, so just about the same.

Let’s see if the Buffs can top their four-win season from a year ago.

Five takeaways from George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 Media Day remarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2Pr1_0h4mQbQu00

