College Football News breaks down where the Buffs could get wins in 2022

The Colorado Buffaloes aren’t expected to win very many games.

However, that isn’t due to a lack of talent. Karl Dorrell and his staff watched a good number of players leave via the transfer portal, but they also brought in a lot of talent, with Baylor WR RJ Sneed II as one of the key pieces.

Unfortunately, due to their difficult schedule, the Buffs might have a tough time finding wins, as mentioned by Pete Fiutak of College Football News .

Colorado will be better than the 2021 version, and it’s always dangerous to assume there isn’t going to be a surprise somehow or a collapse somewhere else to make it all work out just fine, but where’s the 100% sure-thing win? The Arizona game – the Wildcats should be far stronger – is on the road. There’s no Stanford or Washington State from the North, which leaves, what? Cal? This is a good Bear team that should be solid. Arizona State? Maybe. At Oregon State?

Fiutak mentions that there are no cake-walk victories in the Buffs’ 2022 schedule . However, IF Colorado can find a way to defeat TCU and Air Force to begin the year, the Buffs might just be able to make some noise.

SuperWest Sports has the Buffs winning four games , and Futiak has the over/under wins number at 4.5, so just about the same.

Let’s see if the Buffs can top their four-win season from a year ago.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Five takeaways from George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 Media Day remarks