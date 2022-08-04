ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star DB Jamari Holliman flips commitment from Toledo to Colorado

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

Colorado’s secondary is in the process of a reboot after three starters from last season transferred. Karl Dorrell’s 2022 class was a step in a better direction and on Wednesday, 2023 defensive back Jamari Holliman flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Buffs.

Holliman will come to Boulder from Miami, Florida, where he had three interceptions and 18 pass breakups during his junior year at Norland High School.

The 6-foot, 170-pound three-star prospect was recruited by Colorado cornerbacks coach Rod Chance. Holliman, who took an official visit to CU in June, said this to Buffstampede’s Adam Munsterteiger :

“I will bring that Florida boy mentality, that dog that I have in me with how I play,” Holliman said. “My film shows that I could fit in a lot of defensive styles.

“(I feel) excitement, just excitement. I don’t want to say anxiousness. I am anxious to get up there and get started. Of course I have one year of high school left before I do that. When I pressed send (on a commitment to Colorado), I needed to make that is what I really wanted to do… before I sent that tweet out. After sitting down with people that helped me through this recruiting process, I came to that conclusion and sent that tweet out.”

Colorado’s 2023 class now has 17 commits, including three defensive backs.

