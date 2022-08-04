NYSE-owner ICE Profit Beats As Volatility Drives Up Trading Volumes

Read on www.ibtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
International Business Times
Bed Bath & Beyond Jumps As Retail Investors Chase Highly Shorted Stocks
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped 39.0% on Monday as retail investors flocked to the highly shorted stock of the home goods maker, likely piling pressure on those with bearish bets on it. "We do believe there is currently a short squeeze playing out in BBBY," said Evan...
International Business Times
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
International Business Times
Markets Struggle As Strong US Jobs Boost Fed Rate Hike Bets
Asian markets struggled Monday and the dollar held big gains as a blockbuster US jobs report ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will announce more sharp interest rate hikes as it tries to tame runaway inflation. While the employment reading -- which was more than twice as high as...
International Business Times
Banxso: The Trading Hub That Requires Less and Generates More
The phrase "not your grandfather's bank" sounds like something that would be easily thrown around by a boomer! This phrase most likely refers to generational wealth you've inherited as gen z kids and are thriving on. However, in South Africa, you wouldn't need one becuase they have Banxso! What is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
International Business Times
HSBC Names Patrick Boumalham New Global Head Of Wealth Sales
HSBC has appointed Patrick Boumalham as its new global head of wealth sales within its markets division, effective in September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. He replaces Antony Shaw, HSBC's global head of wealth sales who was named the CEO of...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank Chairman Weighs Options For Stake In Bank - Sources
Malaysia's second-richest man Quek Leng Chan is weighing options for his stake in Hong Leong Bank Bhd, including a merger, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move that could trigger wider consolidation in the sector.Quek, 80, is also exploring the possibility of reducing his stake in the Malaysian lender, said the sources who declined to be named due to the confidential nature of the matter.
International Business Times
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Virtual Currency Mixer Tornado Cash
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cyber crimes. A senior Treasury Department official said Tornado Cash, one of the largest mixers identified as problematic by the Treasury, has reportedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Indian Oil Corp Unit To Open 50 Fuel Stations In Sri Lanka To Help Alleviate Crisis
Sri Lanka has given approval for India's Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) to open 50 new fuel stations, a company official said on Monday, as part of efforts to reduce severe shortages that have crippled the island nation. Sri Lanka is caught in its worst financial crisis in more than...
International Business Times
Japan Intends To Keep Stake In Sakhalin-1 Oil Project - Industry Minister
Japan intends to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday, after Russia temporarily banned Western investors from selling shares in key energy projects. The project contributed to diversifying Japan's energy supply, Hagiuda told a news conference. "Sakhalin-1 is...
Comments / 0