ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Iman Shumpert’s Net Worth: How He Made Money From the NBA and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Before Arrest

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azB9H_0h4mP3fM00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Athlete Iman Shumpert has amassed a large net worth thanks to his long career in the NBA, time on Dancing With the Stars, dabbling in music and more. Keep reading to learn more about how he made money before his arrest.

What Is Iman Shumpert’s Net Worth?

Shumpert’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Iman Shumpert Make Money?

The Illinois native began his professional basketball career in 2011 when he began playing for the New York Knicks. He had a slow first few years after suffering multiple knee injuries. However, after getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, he found his footing and helped his team reach the 2015 NBA Finals.

Thanks to his stellar first year, he signed a $40 million contract extension with the Ohio-based team but continued to battle multiple injuries. During his career, he also played for the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

He was waived by the Nets in 2019 and hasn’t stepped foot on the court since. While he hasn’t formally announced a retirement, the Georgia Tech alum admitted it’s nice to do “something different.”

“I don’t have a contract, so its right that I don’t lie to myself like I don’t enjoy doing other things,” Shumpert told the Athletic in March. “I’m just taking the challenges and saying yes to everything.”

After leaving the basketball court, Shumpert went on to win season 30 of Dancing With the Stars with his partner, Daniella Karagach, and appeared during the DWTS 2022 tour. Variety reported in 2019 that the final three contestants on the competition show can take home a maximum of $295,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImXyg_0h4mP3fM00
CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

“The main joy that I have with being with Dancing with the Stars is not having to hide myself, not even a little bit,” Shumpert gushed before winning the mirror ball trophy.

In addition, the athlete released an album called Wake Up Love in 2020 and appeared on a number of other top tracks including “Handel Bars,” “Dear Kendrick” and “The Name Drop.”

The father of two, who shares kids Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert with wife Teyana Taylor, also owns multiple homes around the country, with his main residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylGlK_0h4mP3fM00
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Despite his booming career, Shumpert ran into legal trouble when he was arrested for having marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, In Touch confirmed. The charge is classified as a State Jail Felony, and he could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted. Shumpert is awaiting trial.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Iman Shumpert
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent

On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The New York Knicks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Georgia Tech#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Daily Mail

NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny could play in the Australian NBL next season in a massive boost for basketball down under

The Australian National Basketball League could receive a seismic boost in 2023 with the son of NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James considering a move down under. James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and there are considerable debates over whether he or Michael Jordan lay claim to the title of the Greatest of all Time.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden, ‘Unselfish Sixer’? Rockets Never Met The Guy

James Harden is being lauded for heading back to the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a new two-year deal that sees him taking a massive pay cut. Certainly not fans of one of his previous teams, the Houston Rockets. Harden, the immensely gifted 32-year-old scorer, manipulated his way out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy