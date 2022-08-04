ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
WGAU

Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
