Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Related
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week...
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Beware: Scammers pose as Manatee deputies, tell residents to pay to avoid arrest
Manatee County deputies are warning residents about a new scam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
Video: Maryland man wanted for alleged rape arrested in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case has been arrested in Flagler County Thursday. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies assisted the United States Marshals Office in the capture of Shawn Patrick Scott during a high-risk traffic stop on State Road 100 near I-95.
Comments / 1