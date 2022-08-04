Read on www.cityofnewportrichey.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan Dijkhuizen
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
10NEWS
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren releases video vowing to fight DeSantis' 'abuse of power'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video vowing to fight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order for his suspension Thursday. In a statement released with the video, Warren called DeSantis' actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power". “I’m not going down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
businessobserverfl.com
Massive downtown redevelopment now goes to the voters
Clearwater’s City Council voted unanimously to move forward with two massive projects that are sure to change the face of the city’s downtown. The final say, however, will be up to voters in November. “Tonight is really momentous on many levels,” Frank Hibbard, the city’s mayor, said prior...
Pinellas County leaders nearly complete 75 mile loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can nearly travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Citrus County Chronicle
Tourism officials to discuss changing scallop bag limits
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Tourist Development Council members will meet Wednesday to discuss tweaking the current bag limits to ensure scoop yields remain high. Low scallop numbers have caused some concern and...
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended
Governor Ron DeSantis making the announcement.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants
A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco Schools opens call center to answer school bus questions
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year approaches on Aug. 10. The center opened Friday, Aug. 5. The goal is to proactively provide parents an opportunity to...
fox13news.com
Dunedin residents urged not to throw away hazardous items after two garbage truck fires
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Throwing the wrong things in the trash could lead to a dangerous fire. It happened twice in two weeks last month in the back of a garbage truck in Dunedin. The City od Dunedin is reminding everyone there are things that do not belong in your curbside bins.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
Comments / 1