Bojangles Music School Opens Heights Location

Inspired by a struggling street performer he met in a New Orleans jail cell, Jerry Jeff Walker wrote the cautionary tale that would become a hit song with "Mr. Bojangles." Houston guitar teacher and owner of Bojangles School of Music Shawn Parks used the catchy name to baptize his school back in 2007. “If you listen to Bojangles it's totally a warning,” laughs Parks.
The Blind Cook Returns to MasterChef

It's been nearly a decade since the final episode of MasterChef Season 3 aired on FOX television in September 2012. Fans and viewers of the cooking competition watched in awe as a young, visually impaired Vietnamese American woman won the top spot, earning a prize of $250,000 and a cookbook deal. That champion, Christine Ha, also happened to be a native Houstonian and the city cheered as she made her hometown proud. She also wowed the world-renowned chefs/judges: Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliott. It was no easy feat.
