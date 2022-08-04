It's been nearly a decade since the final episode of MasterChef Season 3 aired on FOX television in September 2012. Fans and viewers of the cooking competition watched in awe as a young, visually impaired Vietnamese American woman won the top spot, earning a prize of $250,000 and a cookbook deal. That champion, Christine Ha, also happened to be a native Houstonian and the city cheered as she made her hometown proud. She also wowed the world-renowned chefs/judges: Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliott. It was no easy feat.

