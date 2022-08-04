Read on www.houstonpress.com
Related
Houston Press
Bojangles Music School Opens Heights Location
Inspired by a struggling street performer he met in a New Orleans jail cell, Jerry Jeff Walker wrote the cautionary tale that would become a hit song with "Mr. Bojangles." Houston guitar teacher and owner of Bojangles School of Music Shawn Parks used the catchy name to baptize his school back in 2007. “If you listen to Bojangles it's totally a warning,” laughs Parks.
Houston Press
The Blind Cook Returns to MasterChef
It's been nearly a decade since the final episode of MasterChef Season 3 aired on FOX television in September 2012. Fans and viewers of the cooking competition watched in awe as a young, visually impaired Vietnamese American woman won the top spot, earning a prize of $250,000 and a cookbook deal. That champion, Christine Ha, also happened to be a native Houstonian and the city cheered as she made her hometown proud. She also wowed the world-renowned chefs/judges: Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliott. It was no easy feat.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Blood Bros. BBQ Takes Golfstrømmen and HRW Continues
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the BBQ Brisket sandwich.
Comments / 0