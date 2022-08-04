ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News tabs Arkansas to meet next-door neighbor in Texas Bowl

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Only one FBS football team is closer to the University of Arkansas campus than Oklahoma State. And none from any power conference.

Somehow, the Hogs and Cowboys haven’t met on the football field since 1980, though. But if the Sporting News’ predictions come true, that could change at the end of this year.

Bill Bender, writing for the publication, released his projections on end-of-year bowls earlier in the week. He has Arkansas playing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on December 28 .

The Razorbacks have played in the bowl just once before, in 2014 against Texas, a 31-7 win. They were scheduled to play Texas Christian in the bowl in 2020, but the season the game was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Razorbacks own the bowl record for fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed (59), fewest yards rushing allowed (2) and fewest yards passing allowed (57).

Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC West by the league’s assembled media last month. Oklahoma State was tabbed to finish third in the Big 12, as well, behind top choice Baylor and No. 2 Oklahoma.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

