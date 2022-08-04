ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered

Eleanor Field’s set suggests impermanence and transition: a metal container is surrounded by piles of suitcases. A fitting site for stories of forced migration and resettlement. In August 1972, the military dictator Idi Amin announced that all Asian people who were not Ugandan citizens would be given 90 days to leave the country. Of the 50,000 or so who held British passports, about 30,000 were received in to the UK. Many came to Leicester, sensibly ignoring adverts placed in newspapers by the council, advising them against relocating to the city. To mark the 50th anniversary of those events, Curve commissioned Chandni Mistry, Ashok Patel and Dilan Raithatha to write short plays based on accounts of the lived experiences of local people. I caught two of the productions, presented as a double bill.
BBC

Ugandan Asians recall the trauma of fleeing their homes 50 years on

Fifty years after Ugandan Asians were forced from their country by dictator Idi Amin, some who settled in Britain have recalled the horror and trauma of their journeys to safety. In August 1972, tens of thousands of Asians were given 90 days to leave with just £50 and a suitcase....
BBC

Ike Ekweremadu: Nigerian faces trial over UK organ-harvesting plot

A wealthy Nigerian senator, his wife and a London man, face a provisional trial next spring on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, who is a lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of bringing a man aged 21 from Nigeria to the UK.
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
wolbbaltimore.com

I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back

Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
