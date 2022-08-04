Read on us1049quadcities.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain
Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities giving out backpacks for families in need of back-to-school help on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. — Are your kids in need of new backpacks this back-to-school this season and money is tight? The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is ready to help. The Islamic Center is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at their 6005 34th Avenue location in Moline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center
We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Iowa sales tax holiday encourages back-to-school shopping
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - If you still have some back-to-school shopping, you may want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday. Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is Saturday, Aug 6. The event is meant to give shoppers a chance to cut back on school expenses. Saturday only,...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
KWQC
New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
aledotimesrecord.com
'She was fearless:' Death of 12-year-old Lexi Payne saddens, unites Cameron community
MONMOUTH — Leave it to the youngest speaker at Saturday’s funeral service for 12-year-old Cameron resident Lexi Payne to get right to the heart of the matter on a very difficult day. Simply put, Lexi’s best friend, Kaycee Walters, said it best. “Be kind and loving to...
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0