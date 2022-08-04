ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain

Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

10 Things I've Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
US 104.9

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
US 104.9

Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center

We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
WOWT

Iowa sales tax holiday encourages back-to-school shopping

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - If you still have some back-to-school shopping, you may want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday. Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is Saturday, Aug 6. The event is meant to give shoppers a chance to cut back on school expenses. Saturday only,...
KWQC

New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
US 104.9

A "Diarrhea Incident" Has Closed A Moline Pool Today

Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
US 104.9

We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard

To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
US 104.9

Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club

Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

