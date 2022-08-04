ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
MORRISTOWN, TN
supertalk929.com

Elizabethton man sentenced to ten years prison for handgun charge

An Elizabethton man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun. Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at a Johnson City motel. A report says police observed Perkins’ car at a motel with expired registration,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

VSP: Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for trafficking meth into Smyth County, Virginia in 2018. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, was convicted of two drug charges in early 2022: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Possession with intent to distribute […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC
supertalk929.com

Mountain City Man Assaults Police Officer After Being Arrested

A Mountain City man is jailed on 153 thousand dollars bond after he assaulted a police office who just arrested him. Matthew Osborne ran across the road in front of responding officers after a suspicious person report on Highway 421. Officers asked Osborne what he was doing running from officers and replied, just playing around and told them he was on his way to work. Officers then found Osborne in possession of drugs and transported him to Johnson County Jail where he assaulted an officer when one of his handcuffs were removed. Osborne was subdued with a hard, empty hand control and a taser deployment.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
993thex.com

Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges

An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
DUFFIELD, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
MARION, NC
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Suspect charged in July holdup in Johnson City

A Johnson City, Tennessee man was arraigned in Sessions Court after police said he robbed two people at gunpoint last month. Jonathan Bulla is accused of the July 1st holdup that occurred at Knob Creek Dock Road where police said Bulla took the victims’ SUV. Bulla who was arrested...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

