Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
Elizabethton man sentenced to ten years prison for handgun charge
An Elizabethton man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun. Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at a Johnson City motel. A report says police observed Perkins’ car at a motel with expired registration,...
Report: Social gathering turns tense when Hawkins County man pulls weapon after he’s told ‘no more Fireball’
A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office incident report says a domestic fight over alcohol grew into a tense situation where the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to kill everyone at the gathering at the Mooresburg boat ramp. James Tyler Holzworth, 32, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault...
Washington County, VA police seeking to ID masked home invasion suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of breaking into two homes. A post from the sheriff’s office states the suspect is responsible for two home invasions in the Wolf Run and Gum Hill communities of Bristol. A video and photo […]
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
VSP: Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking in Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for trafficking meth into Smyth County, Virginia in 2018. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, was convicted of two drug charges in early 2022: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Possession with intent to distribute […]
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
Mountain City Man Assaults Police Officer After Being Arrested
A Mountain City man is jailed on 153 thousand dollars bond after he assaulted a police office who just arrested him. Matthew Osborne ran across the road in front of responding officers after a suspicious person report on Highway 421. Officers asked Osborne what he was doing running from officers and replied, just playing around and told them he was on his way to work. Officers then found Osborne in possession of drugs and transported him to Johnson County Jail where he assaulted an officer when one of his handcuffs were removed. Osborne was subdued with a hard, empty hand control and a taser deployment.
Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges
An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
VSP: Pedestrian trying to help hurt driver seriously injured after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County pedestrian attempting to help an injured driver was seriously injured herself after a crash Friday. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), at 10:21 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on State Route 58A ran off the right side of the road. The Cherokee hit an […]
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Man charged with attempted first-degree murder over the weekend
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said. Ethan Cayce, of Anco Drive, is in custody and bond was set at $100,000, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Man gets 20 years in federal prison for trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
Suspect charged in July holdup in Johnson City
A Johnson City, Tennessee man was arraigned in Sessions Court after police said he robbed two people at gunpoint last month. Jonathan Bulla is accused of the July 1st holdup that occurred at Knob Creek Dock Road where police said Bulla took the victims’ SUV. Bulla who was arrested...
Photos: Rescue crews conduct flood response training drills in Holston River over the weekend
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Did you happen to see a car in the Holston River this weekend as you were passing by? Not to worry that was just the Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team out practicing their flood response drills. Video courtesy Kingsport Fire Department The drills were conducted Friday through […]
