BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Washington Examiner

Historic inflation hits households hard

The highest inflation in more than four decades is making everything from shopping for groceries to taking a vacation much more expensive for consumers. Inflation increased by 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That headline increase is the most since 1981 and is being felt across every sector of the economy, including for essential goods such as food and gas.
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
MarketRealist

Are Money Market Accounts Safe During a Recession?

As a likely recession looms, investors want to know where to keep their funds. Are money markets a safe bet amid a recession?. Here’s more about what a money market account is, why it’s better for short-term funds, and how equity funds could still play a part in your strategy despite the recession-hesitant bear market.
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
wallstreetwindow.com

Can We “Export Inflation?” Yes We Can, Yes We Are – Charles Hugh Smith

A strong currency exports inflation to those nations which do not issue the currency. Though it’s difficult to be confident of anything in the current flux, I am pretty confident of three things:. 1) price is set on the margins. 2) currencies are the foundation of every economy. 3)...
Bloomberg

Bank of England Hikes Rates, Credit Suisse Might Cut Jobs

Host Guy Johnson and guest host, Bloomberg Opinion's Marcus Ashworth react to comments from the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey on the rate hike with Bloomberg's David Goodman and Bloomberg Opinion's John Authers. Plus, Bloomberg's Michael Moore joins to talk about Credit Suisse.
Bloomberg

PhillipCapital and Deutsche Bank on ESG Investing

Linus Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Head of ESG Investing, PhillipCapital and Kalpana Seethepalli, Director of ESG, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank delve into the case for ESG investing and how investors can invest better with Bloomberg’s Ishika Mookerjee at the Asia Wealth Summit. (Source: Bloomberg)
