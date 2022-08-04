August 4, 1993, When Everyone Knew What Don’t Mess With Texas Meant

Read on knue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
'Jurassic Park, Texas'? Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Prehistoric Idea
This sounds like a brilliant NBA-plus idea, as long as the Toronto Raptors don't accuse Cuban of tampering.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Yankees Clayton Beeter’s Girlfriend, Erin Burk
MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.
Jon Daniels says Rangers had interest in Gallo reunion, talks promoting prospects
Joey Gallo back to the Lone Star State? Rangers president Jon Daniels says the team discussed the possibility of reacquiring the slugger. He spoke to GBag on the team’s inactivity at the trade deadline & the prospects they’re promoting.
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
WacoTrib.com
Texas, UIL fall short in protocols to protect high school football players from the heat
DALLAS — Mary Jane Erwin-McNiel doesn’t hold one group responsible for the death of her son, Rue. It wasn’t just the coaches who scheduled practice at 11:30 a.m. on the hottest day of 2020, or the school’s administration, which allowed them to do so without the recommended safety equipment.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz-Michael McKinson: LIVE Results From Fort Worth, Texas
Carlos Nava picked up his third consecutive stoppage, all in an active 2022 campaign. The unbeaten lightweight floored Mexico City’s Rodolfo Hernandez with a right hand early in round two before closing the show at 0:36 of round four Saturday evening at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Nava...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0