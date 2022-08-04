Read on www.usnews.com
Data Shows 2 Biggest Factors for Cancer Risk
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Smoking and older age are the two most important risk factors for cancer, a new, large study shows. The researchers also said doctors should look at excess body fat, family history and several other factors to help patients decide if they need additional screening and preventive interventions.
Fewer Smokers Tried to Quit During COVID Pandemic
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer people tried to quit smoking as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and this continued for at least a year, according to a new U.S. study. The American Cancer Society detailed pandemic smoking behavior in the report, while stressing the need to re-engage smokers...
Early Menopause Could Mean More Heart Trouble Later
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females. Women with premature menopause had an overall 33% higher risk of heart failure and...
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
CDC: 85% of Americans Should Be Wearing a Mask Indoors or Considering It
Nearly 85% of Americans should be wearing a mask while indoors in public spaces or considering the measure, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 55% of the U.S. lives in counties that are considered a “high” COVID-19 community level by the CDC. Under the...
Biden Tests Positive for 7th Straight Day After ‘Rebound’ COVID-19 Infection
President Joe Biden on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh straight day after he experienced a “rebound” of the infection following his treatment with Paxlovid. Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that the president “continues to feel very well.”. “His cough has almost completely...
