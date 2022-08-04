ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
US News and World Report

Data Shows 2 Biggest Factors for Cancer Risk

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Smoking and older age are the two most important risk factors for cancer, a new, large study shows. The researchers also said doctors should look at excess body fat, family history and several other factors to help patients decide if they need additional screening and preventive interventions.
CANCER
US News and World Report

Fewer Smokers Tried to Quit During COVID Pandemic

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer people tried to quit smoking as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and this continued for at least a year, according to a new U.S. study. The American Cancer Society detailed pandemic smoking behavior in the report, while stressing the need to re-engage smokers...
CANCER
US News and World Report

Early Menopause Could Mean More Heart Trouble Later

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females. Women with premature menopause had an overall 33% higher risk of heart failure and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

CDC: 85% of Americans Should Be Wearing a Mask Indoors or Considering It

Nearly 85% of Americans should be wearing a mask while indoors in public spaces or considering the measure, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 55% of the U.S. lives in counties that are considered a “high” COVID-19 community level by the CDC. Under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

