A TikToker​ Lived On A Cruise Ship For 6 Months & Shared The Secret Spots No One Knows About

If you've ever wondered what it would be like living on a cruise ship, where a day in the office entails waking up in a tropical oasis, one TikToker has answers for you.

Bryan James (@bryanjames.music on TikTok), a musician and content creator, spent nearly six months living and performing on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas ship.

He's since dedicated his account to sharing clips of daily life waking up below deck.

Early on in his journey, he shared a video about what it's like living on Deck #1, which is below sea level and has zero windows.

Even though the Wonder of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship, the living quarters aren't so spacious.

In another viral clip that amassed 3 million views, James shows just how tight living on ships can get. He moves to a room where he is nearly too tall to stand in the bathroom and shower and the bed is barely big enough for one person.

A biiiittt smaller than I expected. #cruiseshipsinger #cruiseshipdancer #cruiseshiplife #cruiseshipcrew #cruiseship #cabintour #🛳

Even if you have taken a voyage or two of your own, James explains that many don't realize that ships have secret bars, lounges and shops that only crew members know about. Though, some are hard for even staff to find!

"I just discovered a new place yesterday, it's like a secret hangout by the funnel of the ship. Not even by the funnel, it is in the funnel. It's so pretty to be up here and see the sunset, I can't believe it took me 150-something days to find this place." he explains, and gives a tour of the picturesque hideaway.

Who's sneakin round the crew areas? #royalcaribbean #wonderoftheseas #cruiseshipcrew #🛳 #cruiseship

From the hidden deck, you can see scenic views of the water and dolphins jumping over waves.

James recently published a video signing off the Wonders of the Sea ship and describing the procedure for leaving after 167 days when your tenure is up.

He says he won't be gone for long but he's taking a break for five weeks to refresh after spending nearly half a year on the wide open seas. He says he will be returning to the ship soon for more adventures.