saturdaydownsouth.com
Championship or bust? Paul Finebaum explains changing expectations at Alabama
Paul Finebaum made his regular Monday visit on WJOX with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic out of Birmingham, Alabama. He was posed an interesting question from McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, about Alabama talking more about the national championship than players and coaches have in the past. “We used to...
Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders
Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban weighs in on Eli Ricks' move to Alabama from LSU: 'Sort of a more difficult transition for him'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed several talented players from the transfer portal this offseason. One of those key players is former LSU CB Eli Ricks, who battled injuries in 2021 in Baton Rouge. So, how has the transition to Tuscaloosa been for Ricks? Saban weighed in...
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Alabama Football Fall Camp Injury Update
Nick Saban provides details on the health status of the Crimson Tide heading into the first full week of fall camp.
Bham Now
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement
A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Former mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron dead at 79
The first female mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron, has passed away at age 79.
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD: Another warning to be mindful after skimmers found at gas station
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Motorists in west Alabama, beware! That’s the warning from the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be mindful of potential skimmers at the gas pump after several were found last week. The police department received a report last week from one gas station off the interstate. Police...
