Tuscaloosa, AL

Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement

A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
AL.com

Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.

