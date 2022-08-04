Two Daycare Workers Charged With First Degree Cruelty To Children, Mother Says ‘I Trusted These People With My Child’

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.The driver is described as an older man who is bald and has a white beard.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.

