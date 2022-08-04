Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds two academies for the first time

Read on www.ktbs.com
Related
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff’s Department says deputy surviving a shooting is a miracle
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
KTBS
Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Suspect wanted for unauthorized use of a credit card
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the man responsible for stealing a woman's wallet out of her purse and using one of her credit cards to illegally purchase items. It was back on July 14 when police say they were contacted in reference to the theft. During...
KTBS
Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
KTBS
Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended
HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
3-year-old child injured in crash involving SPD officer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police say a SPD officer was involved in a crash Saturday that injured four people. One of the victims was just 3 years old. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Henry and Broadway. Police say the officer was driving north on Broadway when...
KTBS
Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
KTBS
Search ends for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting
HOOKS, Texas - The search for a Texas man ends Sunday after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manhunt for the suspect, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, began Saturday after he was accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy.
KTBS
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Eagle Trucking of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business is a real trailblazer in the trucking industry. Eagle Trucking of Shreveport is transforming mid-sized trucks from gasoline to compressed natural gas or CNG. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
KTBS
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Eagle Truck Center
SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business is a real trailblazer in the trucking industry. Eagle Truck Center is transforming mid-sized trucks from gasoline to compressed natural gas or CNG. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
KTBS
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the ArkLaTex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana homeschool group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people homeschooling, or considering homeschooling their children this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
2nd Circuit upholds Mayor Perkins disqualification from re-election
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins remains disqualified from seeking re-election. That's after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday sided with a trial court judge in finding Perkins did not meet qualifications for the office because of incorrect information on his candidacy form. A three-judge panel heard...
Comments / 0