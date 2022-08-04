ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Bee

Daytime shooting injures person in Mt. Scott-Arleta

Up until now, most of the shootings that have bedeviled the area near Mt. Scott Park have been at night...Previous shootings in the vicinity of Mt. Scott Park have occurred at night, and as reported previously in THE BEE, the deployment of orange traffic-control barrels on the streets around the park did seem to reduce the shootings a bit for a while — presumably because they made a quick getaway after shooting seem harder to do. But the shootings took an alarming turn in the mid-afternoon of Thursday, July 21, because the shots were fired in broad daylight. A neighbor in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
PORTLAND, OR
Josiah
987thebull.com

Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist

PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of a Portland activist. 23-year-old Sean Kealiher was pinned between an SUV and the wall of a building at Northeast 9th and Davis as he left the Cider Riot bar just after midnight on October 12th, 2019. Gunshots were also fired at the vehicle and bullet casings were found at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KXL

Two Arrested After Nearly 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides. The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am. There are no reports of injuries. Bullets damaged parked cars and a building. Police arrested two men;...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland

A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Cops on a Working Strike

It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Old Town stabbing on Tuesday morning. PPB says officers first responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police found 38-year-old Stephanie Hack suffering from a stab wound. Hack was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
PORTLAND, OR

