Caught on Camera: Aerial video shows shooting in Old Town
New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
Daytime shooting injures person in Mt. Scott-Arleta
Up until now, most of the shootings that have bedeviled the area near Mt. Scott Park have been at night...Previous shootings in the vicinity of Mt. Scott Park have occurred at night, and as reported previously in THE BEE, the deployment of orange traffic-control barrels on the streets around the park did seem to reduce the shootings a bit for a while — presumably because they made a quick getaway after shooting seem harder to do. But the shootings took an alarming turn in the mid-afternoon of Thursday, July 21, because the shots were fired in broad daylight. A neighbor in...
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
987thebull.com
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of a Portland activist. 23-year-old Sean Kealiher was pinned between an SUV and the wall of a building at Northeast 9th and Davis as he left the Cider Riot bar just after midnight on October 12th, 2019. Gunshots were also fired at the vehicle and bullet casings were found at the scene.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
opb.org
Man accused of killing prominent Portland anti-fascist confessed to police, prosecutors say
A man who had long denied his role in the death of a well-known anti-fascist demonstrator confessed to police that he was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the man in the late hours of Oct. 11, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Man killed by car after confrontation in Gresham; driver arrested, police say
A driver ran over a man with his car Wednesday in the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52. He could face second-degree murder and hit-and-run charges, police say. Neither person is connected to the school. Bighaus and the victim, who has...
kptv.com
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
KXL
Two Arrested After Nearly 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides. The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am. There are no reports of injuries. Bullets damaged parked cars and a building. Police arrested two men;...
987thebull.com
Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A MAX train crashed into a piece of safety equipment in Milwaukie on Friday morning. An Orange Line train was pulling into the Park Avenue stop shortly before 8:00am when the train hit a barricade at the end of the tracks. “As many as three people...
Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland
A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
Man charged with assault after Milwaukie restaurant shooting
Milwaukie police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly shooting another individual at a restaurant.
kptv.com
Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Old Town stabbing on Tuesday morning. PPB says officers first responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police found 38-year-old Stephanie Hack suffering from a stab wound. Hack was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
