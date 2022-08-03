Reynolds Lake Oconee Properties, LLC is pleased to congratulate Ron Kalpak as Salesperson of the Month

Read on www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
wgxa.tv
"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened Saturday, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back up...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Family, dedication fuel Georgia onion grower’s success
Hard work and a do-it-yourself attitude helped make McLain Farms Inc. a successful grower of Vidalia sweet onions. Exponentially rising costs, however, press the business, which has grown onions since the mid-1980s. Brothers Brett and Rusty McLain and their spouses run the Lyons, Georgia, farming operation of 400 acres of...
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
'We're in a dire situation': Monroe County pauses on dumping commercial waste at landfill
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is putting a temporary pause on commercial waste intake at their landfill. Commissioner Eddie Rowland says the landfill is now almost full, and would estimate that around 3/4 of it is commercial waste of some kind. “Over the last week is the first...
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
GDOT invests $65 million into a widening and reconstruction project for Highway 96 in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Highway 96 in Twiggs County will soon get an upgrade, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The Twiggs County project is the largest investment of the $199 million awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation in June. The investment is worth...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
'I can't do it all': Macon's only shoe repair shop looks for new owner
MACON, Ga. — Mallary McClendon has been working at West End Shoe Repair for almost 32 years. Now, he's ready to take a step back from cleaning and restoring shoes, which is what he knows best. "Basically we take shoes a part, we do anything from shoe shining, cleaning,...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
accesswdun.com
Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County
Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
WMAZ
Robins Air Force Base Flyover Damage
Yesterday, an F-15 eagle performed a flyover at the Southeast Region Little League World Series. After, Houston county homeowners reported damage.
'I want my money': No wages for Milledgeville workers after company goes bankrupt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Former employees of a Milledgeville food packaging company say almost 40 people there haven't been paid in nearly a month. The company, FoodService Partners, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last month and the Milledgeville office closed its doors last Friday. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with some...
Georgia football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. 2022 Georgia Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday
FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief. Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years. Last month, we reported that Harris received a death threat against City Manager Janice Hall. That...
