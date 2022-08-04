National Forest Use Restrictions To Increase Friday

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Federal report says removing Snake River dams ‘essential’ to helping threatened salmon
A new draft report released by President Joe Biden’s administration last week found that breaching lower Snake River dams is “essential” to helping protect and recover threatened salmon populations. The 20-page report is called “Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead,” and it was released July 12...
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
Wildfire season in full swing in the West
Wildfire season is in full swing in the West with wildland fires already claiming over 5 million acres this year to date. Currently 51 large fires are burning in the 13 western states scorching over a million and a half acres and requiring more than 8000 firefighters to manage them.
NPR
Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets after road washouts in June
Weeks after flooding cut off much of Yellowstone National Park from surrounding areas, officials fixed up an old stagecoach road so that a limited number of visitors can go in and out of an entrance along the Montana border. The temporary route is also a kind of lifeline for a neighboring town dependent on summer tourism. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports.
