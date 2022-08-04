‘Billy Joel: Live at Yankees Stadium’ headed to theaters this fall

Read on www.today.com
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV VMAs
Not only is Nicki Minaj performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but she will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The "Super Bass" singer will join a list of past Vanguard recipients like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. The award honors artists who have had outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and pop culture.
Actor Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ star, dies at 83
Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as helicopter pilot “TC” on the hit series “Magnum P.I.” died on Sunday at 83-years-old.Aug. 8, 2022.
Bachelorettes face their 'worst nightmare' when Logan Palmer switches sides
When there are two Bachelorettes in one season, anything can happen. But what happened during Episode Five, in retrospect, is obvious — because it's exactly what leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey feared would happen. Windey called the situation her "worst nightmare." In short, one man professed his feelings...
Lea Michele recreates classic 'Glee' moment ahead of Broadway return in 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele's new Broadway role is "a dream come true" for the actor. In an Instagram post Friday, Aug. 5, the former "Glee" star shared a photo of her standing in front of August Wilson Theatre with "Funny Girl" appearing on the marquee. Michele also posted a throwback photo of...
See the 3rd Hour of TODAY anchors meet their name twins
What’s in a name? In the case of the 3rd Hour of TODAY co-anchors and a few special guests this week, the answer is a whole lot of the same letters, in the exact same order. It’s a celebration of name twins and each day one of the familiar faces in Studio 1A will meet someone who shares their moniker — and maybe even more than that.
