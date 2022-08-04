Baby formula shortage far from over: Products remain out of stock

Read on www.today.com
Amazon sees opening in baby formula industry shake-up
The online retail and grocery giant reported lobbying numerous parts of the federal government about infant formula as the supply crisis blew up this spring — the first time it's weighed in on the issue.
Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families
The baby formula shortage that has had families across the nation scrambling for months is not over yet. While the situation has improved some, store shelves still have big gaps where formula should be. The latest nationwide data shows a more than 27% out of stock rate for powdered formula products. The Biden administration has had domestic manufacturers ramp up production and has flown in from abroad the equivalent of nearly 64 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.Aug. 5, 2022.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Beyond Meat sales under threat as plant-based boom withers
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) is headed for an unappetizing second quarter as the plant-based food craze withers in the face of several weak product tests at restaurants and mediocre reviews.
Trader Joe's Issues Recall Over Popular Cookies
Time to check your cabinets again! While it is the most inopportune time as summer is all about dessert, Trader Joe's has issued a recall over its beloved store-brand treats. Consumers are being advised against eating a popular cookie sold at the beloved grocery store chain. On July 20, Trader Joe's alerted their customers to a voluntary recall of their Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination. FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Does BA.5 spread more easily outdoors than previous variants? Experts discuss
Throughout the pandemic, we've learned that COVID-19 is less likely to spread in outdoor interactions than indoor ones. But, because the latest coronavirus variants — like BA.5 — are so much more transmissible, is it time to start wearing a mask more often outside?. The emergence of BA.5...
Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) is now down 57% from its December 2021 high. One of the first signs that inflation was going to be a problem was the supply-chain crisis of 2021. Remember last year, when it felt like everyone...
NUK Baby Bottles Found to Have High Lead Content; Product Recall Issued for Amazon Exclusive
Parents who purchased NUK baby bottles from Amazon.com, where it was exclusively sold for U.S. and Canadian consumers, should know that a recall order has been issued for its glass bottles due to high lead content. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the specific NUK items for...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Several Other Beverages Recalled Due to Bacteria Concerns
On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that food manufacturer Lyons Magnus LLC is voluntarily recalling various beverage products, including popular protein drinks, coffees, and plant-based milks such as oat milk, due to potential “microbial contamination.” The FDA specifically called out the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause a rare but potentially serious infection. The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported yet, but a preliminary analysis found that the impacted products “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”
Should You Put Packaged Meat in a Produce Bag? Here's What Food-Safety Experts Say
When shopping for packaged meats, have you ever thought about putting the meat into a plastic produce bag? While doing so helps prevent juices from leaking onto other groceries, using an additional plastic bag may have a negative environmental impact, right? Read on to find out more from two food-safety experts. Plus, learn about sustainable packaging.
Lyons Magnus recalls 53 products including alternative milks and protein shakes
Lyons Magnus has issued a voluntary recall for 53 products due to potential bacterial contamination. The products included in the recall range from milk alternatives to prepackaged coffees to protein shakes and other nutritional beverages. Lyons Magnus said the potential contamination could be from Cronobacter sakazakii -- the same bacteria responsible for stopping the production of Abbott's baby formula earlier this year.
Recall Alert: Chocolate Truffles Pulled Due To Presence Of Undeclared Milk
A Los Angeles-based company is voluntarily recalling some of its dark chocolate truffle products. They were found to contain "trace amounts of milk protein," which could prove harmful for people with a milk allergy or sensitivity. An investigation revealed that the issue stemmed from "cross-contamination on shared lines with milk...
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
