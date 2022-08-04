Baby formula shortage far from over: Products remain out of stock

Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination. FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO