How a summer surplus and inflation are changing the way we shop

We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
The Shop Report: tech steals, miracle hair products and 18 more July bestsellers
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn
Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SONIC Brings Back Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger for a Limited Time
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SONIC fans demanded more pickles, and America’s Favorite Drive-In is giving them what they want. For three weeks only, SONIC ® Drive-In is bringing back the popular Pickle Juice Slush and the Big Dill Cheeseburger – two menu items that are sure to dill-ight pickle fans everywhere! The Big Dill Cheeseburger and the Pickle Juice Slush are available at participating SONIC locations from August 8 through August 28, while supplies last. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005028/en/ SONIC Drive-In Pickle Juice Slush (Photo: Business Wire)
Done Deals: Vista Outdoor Closes Its Acquisition of Fox Racing + More News
Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 8, 2022: Vista Outdoor Inc. announced today that it has closed its acquisition of Fox Racing, paying a gross purchase price of $540 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Also, the Vista stated there is potential for an additional $50 million earnout based on the motocross brand’s financial performance. (For calendar year 2022, Vista stated Fox Racing’s full-year net sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be approximately...
Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations
Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza." Helen Healy. I love this recipe because it's easy...
Little boy shares all the reasons he likes corn — and there are a lot of them
Corn: the final frontier. Or at least it is according to one adorable little boy and possibly the world’s biggest fan of the cereal grain. On August 4, popular child interview series “Recess Therapy” caught up with a kid who is very, very into the most popular crop grown in the world. Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews kids aged 2 to 9 for the social media show he created and hosts, talked to a little boy who is holding a half-eaten cob of his favorite.
Give your new college student a taste of home with these 7 care packages
6 tips for traveling with a toddler every parent needs
Traveling with a toddler may feel like a daunting scenario for any parent. Even the most vacation-savvy parent might shudder at the thought of boarding a flight or packing up a car with small kids in tow, but having a toddler is not the end of the road for globetrotters.
