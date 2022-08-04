ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the return of NFL, Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels

 4 days ago
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
TODAY.com

How to watch the Field of Dreams 2022 game

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, for the second Field of Dreams game. It marks the second consecutive year two big league clubs will take the field in the neutral-site location. Here's what you need to know about this year's edition of the game. When is...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Popculture

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Full List of Class of 2022 Inductees

Saturday is going to be a special day for eight NFL legends as they will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the class of 2022 is unique as there are no first-ballot player inductees. One player has been eligible for 16 years while another has been waiting for 20. This year's ceremony will be different as a new president, Jim Porter, is leading the way. He replaces David Baker, who stepped down in October.
CANTON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes notable rule tweak for 2022 season

The NFL implemented a rule in 2018 that prohibited players from lowering their helmet to initiate contact with an opponent, and the wording of that rule has been changed a bit ahead of the upcoming season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noticed that the NFL has made a quiet...
NFL
247Sports

Ben Joyce is already throwing 100mph fastballs in Double-A

Ben Joyce made his professional debut playing Double-A baseball Saturday. It took no time for the former Tennessee flame-throwing right-hander to show off his triple-digit fastball. Joyce, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s MLB Draft, hit 100 and 101 mph while pitching for the Rocket...
MLB
littleleague.org

One More Elimination Game Saturday Morning

It was another Lower Eastern Shore (of Delaware) “Gully Washer.”. And it came halfway through the first elimination game causing a 4 hour delay in the games. Obviously we didn’t get all sgames played, so the last Elimination Round game between Southwest and Canada was played Saturday Morning at 10:30 AM with Texas earning a 11-1 6 inning, 10 run rule game Win and the final berth in the World Series Final Four.
BASEBALL

