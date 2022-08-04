ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly 2 years after loss of son

 5 days ago
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
SheKnows

Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!

Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
