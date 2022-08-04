Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly 2 years after loss of son

Read on www.today.com
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
AOL Corp
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, expecting baby with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another baby on the way. On Wednesday, Teigen, 36, took to social media to announce she’s pregnant and revealed her blossoming baby bump.
Olivia Newton-John, pop singer who found stardom with 'Grease,' dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John, a British Australian pop star who dominated the pop culture of an era, has died after repeated treatments for cancer, her family announced Monday. She was 73. "Dame Olivia Newton-John ... passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," John...
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!
Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Eric Clapton Once Said He’ll ‘Never, Ever Recover’ From One Decision He Made After His Son’s Tragic Accident
After Eric Clapton's 4-year-old-son experienced a tragic accident, the musician made a fear-based choice from which he didn't expect ever to recover.
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Is Dralin Carswell & Here’s Why The Couple Gets Backlash
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend Dralin Carswell entered the spotlight when the pair started dating back in March 2021. Prior to their public relationship, Carswell lived a relatively private life online. His Instagram account, despite a following of 2,058 people, only has one post. He's not currently active on Facebook either.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
