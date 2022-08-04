ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

T-Mobile Gets High-Grade Rating From S&P as Merger Risk Fades

T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.
TECHNOLOGY
Bloomberg

Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip. The conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the quarter, reporting $3.8 billion in purchases, according to results released Saturday. It was a net seller in the second quarter of last year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cash Flow#Corporate Bonds#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Meta Platforms Inc#Treasuries
Bloomberg

Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence. His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Oil Extends 10% Weekly Drop as Demand Concerns Spur Caution

Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel in early Asian trading after slumping by almost 10% last week on soft US gasoline consumption data. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth feeds concern that energy usage will drop. That’s eroded liquidity.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations

China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy