T-Mobile Gets High-Grade Rating From S&P as Merger Risk Fades
T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.
Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip. The conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the quarter, reporting $3.8 billion in purchases, according to results released Saturday. It was a net seller in the second quarter of last year.
Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 18% in July
The 3D printing company's stock got a brisk tailwind from the market's strength in July.
Mexican corporate card Clara lands $150 million debt facility from Goldman Sachs
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexican "unicorn" Clara, a startup with a valuation over $1 billion that offers corporate credit cards and expense management resources, said on Monday it has secured $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs .
Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift
Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence. His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago...
Oil Extends 10% Weekly Drop as Demand Concerns Spur Caution
Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel in early Asian trading after slumping by almost 10% last week on soft US gasoline consumption data. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth feeds concern that energy usage will drop. That’s eroded liquidity.
China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations
China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
