Read on www.moneytalksnews.com
Related
Travel Hack: Never Pre-Book Your Vacation Activities Online
We all understand the importance of planning ahead when it comes to travel. You always want to make sure you have your flight and stay ahead of schedule and that you know all the necessary things to pack. Some of us go as far as having a full itinerary for each day planned out, which is definitely a plus, but could potentially be costing you more than you know when it comes to excursions and activities. Here’s a way to save on some cash and never pre-book your vacation activities online. Never.
To Tip or Not To Tip? All-Inclusive Vacations
Your bags are packed and you're counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip....
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
I took a 10-hour flight from Los Angeles to Paris. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I made on my trip.
An Insider reporter shares the biggest lessons she learned from her mistakes on a long-haul flight abroad.
These Walmart Buys Aren't Worth Your Money, Shopping Experts Warn
When it comes to shopping while on a budget, chances are one of the stores that will first come to mind is Walmart. Founded in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, the retail company has long been offering items at very low and affordable prices throughout the years. According to their company website, “Through innovation, we’re creating a seamless experience to let customers shop anytime and anywhere online and in stores. We are creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the globe.” After all, their slogan does say, “Save Money. Live Better.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Actually, Millennials are less entitled
Neither inflation nor a global pandemic can stop the gig economy, it seems.
I used a $29 Apple AirTag to track my luggage on 2 buses and a plane and I'll never travel without one again
My carry-on luggage was unexpectedly "valet checked" for my Delta flight back to New York City and knowing its location eased my anxiety.
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Consumers Continued to Spend in July While Navigating High Inflation
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- According to Mastercard SpendingPulse TM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail spending excluding automotive increased +11.2% year-over-year in July, while retail sales excluding automotive and gas rose +9.0%. Notably, e-commerce sales were up 11.7% YOY, a sharp increase after months of softer growth. Rising prices—particularly for necessities such as food and fuel—were a contributing factor, as Mastercard SpendingPulse reflects nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation.
ZDNet
The 5 best credit cards to pay your bills: Make it a rewarding experience
APR15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash Card is our best credit card for paying bills because it enables you to maximize your rewards while saving money. It starts off with an excellent introductory offer for balance transfers, offering a 0% APR for your first 18 months. The balance transfer fee is lower, too, with 3% of each transfer offered for the first four months before switching to 5% of each transfer, both with a $5 minimum.
moneytalksnews.com
DiscountMags 48 Hour Sale: 1-Year Subscriptions from $4.50
Shop dozens of discounted titles in a wide range of interests. Shop Now at DiscountMags Features Car and Driver, Us Weekly, Men's Health, and many more.
moneytalksnews.com
Humble Bundle Indie Hits Sale: Up to 96% off
Shop hundreds of titles, try out a new video game, and save. Shop Now at Humble Bundle Tips Pictured is Nickelodeon All Star Brawl for $20 ($30 off).
Fast Company
How much do Americans think their personal data is worth? It depends on where they live
Data is as good as gold these days, and Americans are creating a lot more of it than they likely realize. During 2020, for example, it’s estimated that the typical person created 1.7 megabytes of data every single second of every day. It’s extremely valuable, too, and many companies...
These 21 Sites Will Totally Change Your Luxury Shopping Game
Click here to read the full article. I love bargain-hunting as much as the next person, but I will always have a soft spot (and a tab on my browser) for luxury fashion. Whether I’m on the hunt for a new piece of clothing, a new bag or a new pair of shoes, I can’t help but look at a few pricey items from time to time and dream about my next big purchase. Prior to know, I preferred to make big purchases in-store, but I wasn’t always so in the know about how to buy expensive pieces from the...
Comments / 0