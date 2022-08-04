ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

newsfromthestates.com

Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin

On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change

Efforts to defeat the Kansas anti-abortion constitutional amendment mobilized young voters, writes Rija Nazir. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee

Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

newsfromthestates.com

newsfromthestates.com

Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers

A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Thousands of demonstrators rallied for better teacher pay and more public school funding during a January 2018 rally at the Capitol. Education groups still doubt that the state's current spending on teacher salaries is enough to reverse current staffing shortfalls. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury) Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

T-Squared: At long last, here’s the full program for #TribFest22

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This morning, we’re excited to share the amazing full program for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our 12th annual but best-ever ideas weekend. Over three jam-packed days — Sept. 22-24 — we’ll gather thousands of friends and neighbors and fellow Texans in downtown Austin for more than 100 conversations about the future of our cities, our state, our country and our world, not to mention, in a moment of peril, our democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Cap And Trade#The Oregon Pioneer#Timber Unity#Democratic
newsfromthestates.com

Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season

Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Marine commission member lobbying on pipeline and more Va. headlines

• A member of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission lobbied other officials to support a natural gas pipeline extension project near Petersburg his board will vote on. But he won’t say if he was paid for his advocacy.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A former doctor who murdered his father after...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Lane Gomez says Tennessee's Community Corrections program changed his life. Now, the program is on the verge of vanishing thanks to a change by Gov. Bill Lee. (Photo: John Partipilo) Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources

Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources. Photo by WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 23 towns nationally — including two in New Jersey — as having higher cancer risks due to commercial sterilization factories there that spew a toxic gas called ethylene oxide. (Getty Images) Two New Jersey communities — Franklin in Sussex County and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

