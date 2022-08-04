Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin
On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change
Efforts to defeat the Kansas anti-abortion constitutional amendment mobilized young voters, writes Rija Nazir. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish.
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee
Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
Lawmakers expanded dental coverage but Mainers are still struggling to find providers
Old Town resident Stacey Velez can’t find a dentist who accepts MaineCare dental coverage within an hour drive of her house. She has been rejected by over 20 providers in the last week. “I’ve been calling everybody who takes MaineCare and none of them are taking new clients,” she...
‘It provided hope’: Michigan advocates look ahead after abortion rights vote in Kansas
Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. | Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector. After the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, Mary Wehrman called...
What changed after Unite the Right and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says more workers have joined state government than have left after its new, stricter telework policy was announced.—Virginian-Pilot. • The governor is facing a second lawsuit over his office’s refusal to release records related to the tipline he touted as a way to...
Opinion: AquaCon’s Proposed Industrial Salmon Farm Represents a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
Bradley Stevens, professor emeritus of marine science at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore;. David Secor, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory;. Fred Pomeroy, president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth;. Jay Martin, president of Friends of the Nanticoke River;. Judith Stribling, faculty...
Alaska health organization secures $9.7 million grant to train new workers
A sign at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, seen on July 21, expresses appreciation for healthcare workers. UAA has several training programs, including one focused on rural Alaska, and the university is one of the partners in a $9.7 million federal grant secured by the Alaska Primary Care Association. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Thousands of demonstrators rallied for better teacher pay and more public school funding during a January 2018 rally at the Capitol. Education groups still doubt that the state's current spending on teacher salaries is enough to reverse current staffing shortfalls. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury) Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated...
GOP candidates for Kansas treasurer will have to decide on recount before votes are certified
TOPEKA — The Republican race for state treasurer may be unresolved for at least another week, when three of the state’s largest counties certify results from the primary election and decide whether to count or discard an unknown number of provisional ballots. But state law requires the candidates,...
T-Squared: At long last, here’s the full program for #TribFest22
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This morning, we’re excited to share the amazing full program for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our 12th annual but best-ever ideas weekend. Over three jam-packed days — Sept. 22-24 — we’ll gather thousands of friends and neighbors and fellow Texans in downtown Austin for more than 100 conversations about the future of our cities, our state, our country and our world, not to mention, in a moment of peril, our democracy.
Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season
Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it...
Marine commission member lobbying on pipeline and more Va. headlines
• A member of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission lobbied other officials to support a natural gas pipeline extension project near Petersburg his board will vote on. But he won’t say if he was paid for his advocacy.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A former doctor who murdered his father after...
Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive
Lane Gomez says Tennessee's Community Corrections program changed his life. Now, the program is on the verge of vanishing thanks to a change by Gov. Bill Lee. (Photo: John Partipilo) Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old...
Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources
Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources. Photo by WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at our free public event
Join us Aug. 24 for a Tribune event with RGV lawmakers on what shook out of the last legislative session and what’s ahead for the 2023 session. What are Texas legislators in the Rio Grande Valley hearing from their constituents, and what are they prioritizing in the 2023 session?
Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates
The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 23 towns nationally — including two in New Jersey — as having higher cancer risks due to commercial sterilization factories there that spew a toxic gas called ethylene oxide. (Getty Images) Two New Jersey communities — Franklin in Sussex County and...
