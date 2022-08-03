Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention
The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants...
‘It provided hope’: Michigan advocates look ahead after abortion rights vote in Kansas
Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. | Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector. After the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, Mary Wehrman called...
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make their final pitch
Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag. OsakaWayne Studios, via Getty, royalty free. The two candidates in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 9, both say re-electing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is their top priority.
Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season
Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it...
Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary
The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark
A sign on July 29, 2022, directs voters to the Shawnee County Elections Office. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law.
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City
Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) For more coverage on immigration in Texas, sign...
Indiana governor signs near-total abortion ban
Hundreds of Hoosiers stand outside the Indiana House during a X-hour debate on a restrictive abortion ban. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s governor signed into law late Friday a Republican-backed bill that will ban virtually all abortions in the state, making it the first to enact abortion-restricting legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
Holcomb doesn’t seem to care about enormous policy debate on abortion
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at the Indiana State Fair on July 29. (Photo from governor's flickr) Indiana is in the throes of one of the most important policy debates the state has ever seen —do women control their bodies or do lawmakers? And depending on the answer, where is the line drawn?
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks.
New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend
Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional facility in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie McCullough/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the...
Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion.
In this file photo, an activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As the Idaho Legislature considered several...
A controversial teacher pay plan, the NC treasurer’s love for cash in the pension fund and more: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Superintendent Catherine Truitt denies plan would introduce “merit pay,” but critics strongly disagree. With just a few weeks left before the start of a new school year, districts are scrambling to fill teaching vacancies. North Carolina educators, and those in other states, are leaving the profession in large...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a protest in front of Austin City Hall on May 31, 2020. The protesters gathered in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) For the latest...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Ikaika Anderson is benefitting from more than $2 million in support from groups affiliated with the carpenters union. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway...
Give Montanans the right to choose ‘None of the Above’
On Election Day, assuming you can still bring yourself to vote, you go down to the polls, or more likely, the mailbox and look at the selection of candidates for various offices. Some are OK, some are not, so you pick your favorite and then you come to a race where both candidates are, in your opinion, bums. Your choice is to choose the lesser of the bums, write in Mickey Mouse, or skip it entirely. But whatever you do, you don’t really get to say “these two people are bums.”
