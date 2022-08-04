ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

newsfromthestates.com

Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention

The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season

Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) For more coverage on immigration in Texas, sign...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana governor signs near-total abortion ban

Hundreds of Hoosiers stand outside the Indiana House during a X-hour debate on a restrictive abortion ban. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s governor signed into law late Friday a Republican-backed bill that will ban virtually all abortions in the state, making it the first to enact abortion-restricting legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A controversial teacher pay plan, the NC treasurer’s love for cash in the pension fund and more: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

Superintendent Catherine Truitt denies plan would introduce “merit pay,” but critics strongly disagree. With just a few weeks left before the start of a new school year, districts are scrambling to fill teaching vacancies. North Carolina educators, and those in other states, are leaving the profession in large...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

State on track to meet 2035 greenhouse gas reduction targets, forecast finds

Wind farms, like this one near the Washington-Oregon border, help lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a prime cause of climate change. (Bob White/Flickr) At least 14 of Oregon’s climate change policies are on track to meet the state’s goals, according to a new analysis by environmental consultants. The analysis indicates the state is likely to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, a goal established by Gov. Kate Brown’s 2020 executive order on climate change.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend

Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark

A sign on July 29, 2022, directs voters to the Shawnee County Elections Office. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
newsfromthestates.com

Give Montanans the right to choose ‘None of the Above’

On Election Day, assuming you can still bring yourself to vote, you go down to the polls, or more likely, the mailbox and look at the selection of candidates for various offices. Some are OK, some are not, so you pick your favorite and then you come to a race where both candidates are, in your opinion, bums. Your choice is to choose the lesser of the bums, write in Mickey Mouse, or skip it entirely. But whatever you do, you don’t really get to say “these two people are bums.”
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons

Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional facility in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie McCullough/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Regulators approve Dominion offshore wind project

Virginia regulators have approved Dominion Energy's 2.6-gigawatt offshore wind proposal, slated to be constructed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach and to become the nation's largest offshore wind farm. State regulators on Friday approved plans by Dominion Energy to construct the nation’s largest offshore wind farm in waters...
VIRGINIA STATE

