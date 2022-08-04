Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Man killed in double shooting at Richmond apartments
An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Men accused of plotting mass shooting in Richmond appear in federal court
Two men accused of planning a mass shooting at a July Fourth event in Richmond but who have not been charged with crimes related to the alleged plot appeared in federal court for the first time Friday.
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.
Police ID man killed at Richmond apartments
Officers have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.
Richmond man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Forest Hill
When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle nearby that had collided with a curb at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West 44th Street. Inside the car were a man and a woman, both of whom had gunshot wounds.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Richmond wants to buy back guns – will it actually reduce violence?
Earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a gun buyback event designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Richmond - but years of research have cast doubt on the effectiveness of buyback programs in reducing gun violence.
Federal gun charges for 2 accused of plotting Richmond, VA July 4 attack
RICHMOND, Va. — A judge dismissed state gun charges Wednesday against two men who police said planned a Fourth of July mass shooting in Virginia’s capital after charges were filed against the men in federal court. Neither man has been charged specifically with planning a mass shooting. Julio...
In alleged mass shooting plot, police say one thing, prosecutors say another
Richmonders who live near Dogwood Dell said they were left with more questions than answers after conflicting information was released about the intended target of an alleged July 4th mass shoot plot.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
Two men shot at Richmond apartment complex Saturday morning
Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.
Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot
Richmonders are reacting to the latest developments about an alleged shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.
NBC12
Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
Man arrested after woman in car killed in Forest Hill Avenue shooting
Police have arrested a suspect and identified the woman killed in a double shooting along a busy road on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Finalists for Richmond’s Diamond District project down to two
The panel reviewing proposals for Richmond's Diamond District project has narrowed down the field of groups vying to redevelop the area and build a new ballpark in the city from three to two.
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
