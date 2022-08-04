Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Took the family last night. First time going since Covid. Their thin fried catfish used to be really good and had pretty good service. Well that shite they are serving isn't real catfish, not thin and the service is terrible. Our waiter never checked on for drink refills. I asked for cocktails sauce when our food was delivered and waiter never brought any. IT took 30 minutes to get the check once we were done eating.
Is #7 for the best player on the team or the best player from LA?
If No. 7 is the most talented player from the state of Louisiana, we think No. 18 is the one that brings all of those traits from the player that leads in an extraordinary manner. This is a quote from Brian Kelly from when BJ was awarded #18. Since we’ve...
