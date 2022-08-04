Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Indiana abortion bill signed into law
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — After ten days of intense debates, impassioned testimony, and strong disagreements on both sides of the aisle the Indiana General Assembly has passed Senate Bill One into law. Some lawmakers are applauding the move while others say it's a major step back. "Roll call shows 28...
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Indiana became the first state in the U.S. to pass a new abortion law after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Eli Lilly, which employs thousands in Indiana, said it would look elsewhere to expand.
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
Indiana House passes amended abortion ban bill, inflation relief bill
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
Indiana house passes abortion ban
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Indy Chamber urges Indiana lawmakers 'not to proceed' with abortion bill
The Indy Chamber is urging Indiana lawmakers "not to proceed" with proposed abortion legislation during the special session and said the speed of the process has left questions unanswered.
Commission: Indiana needs to boost spending to modernize public health system
Indiana needs to spend an additional $242 million a year to help improve the state’s strained and fragmented public health system, a blue-ribbon commission recommended Thursday. The state ranks among the worst in the nation for obesity, smoking, infant mortality and other critical measures, and the life expectancy of...
Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for...
'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are returning to Indianapolis for "the best four days in gaming," but the conference is taking a stand against Indiana's abortion ban bill. Gen Con tweeted a statement Wednesday morning in response to the current special session. "We at Gen Con believe in the...
Indiana lawmakers looking to ban most abortions in the state debate new assistance for pregnant women
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana lawmakers on the verge of banning most abortions in the state are now debating new assistance for pregnant women. A state senate committee approved a measure that includes additional care for both before and after babies are born, and covers long-lasting, reversible contraception for new mothers.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend
Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
