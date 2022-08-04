ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks

Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks.
COLORADO STATE
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
IOWA STATE
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make their final pitch

Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag. OsakaWayne Studios, via Getty, royalty free. The two candidates in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 9, both say re-electing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is their top priority.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
MICHIGAN STATE
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot

With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
INDIANA STATE
Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds

Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
OREGON STATE
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons

Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional facility in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie McCullough/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the...
TEXAS STATE
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) For more coverage on immigration in Texas, sign...
TEXAS STATE
State on track to meet 2035 greenhouse gas reduction targets, forecast finds

Wind farms, like this one near the Washington-Oregon border, help lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a prime cause of climate change. (Bob White/Flickr) At least 14 of Oregon’s climate change policies are on track to meet the state’s goals, according to a new analysis by environmental consultants. The analysis indicates the state is likely to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, a goal established by Gov. Kate Brown’s 2020 executive order on climate change.
OREGON STATE

