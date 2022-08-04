Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks.
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
Idaho Gov. Little appoints Eva Nye to Pocatello’s District 29 Senate seat
Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday press release. A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is...
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
House Speaker Dade Phelan sits on an interview with The Texas Tribune at the Capitol on Aug. 24, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) To follow the latest developments on the Texas Legislature, sign up to receive our weekly Legislature newsletter. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is...
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make their final pitch
Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag. OsakaWayne Studios, via Getty, royalty free. The two candidates in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 9, both say re-electing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is their top priority.
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Ikaika Anderson is benefitting from more than $2 million in support from groups affiliated with the carpenters union. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
A supporter takes video of Kari Lake speaking on Aug. 2, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County,...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent) Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about...
Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds
Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
Another editorial: State must address teacher shortage, comply with Leandro school funding mandate
There is a critical shortage of teachers in North Carolina. This should not come as a revelation. We’ve seen the trend for some time. During the last school year, more than 1,800 teachers in North Carolina schools were not fully certified, meaning they were emergency fill-ins who were finishing their licensing requirements while on the job.
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional facility in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie McCullough/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City
Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) For more coverage on immigration in Texas, sign...
State on track to meet 2035 greenhouse gas reduction targets, forecast finds
Wind farms, like this one near the Washington-Oregon border, help lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a prime cause of climate change. (Bob White/Flickr) At least 14 of Oregon’s climate change policies are on track to meet the state’s goals, according to a new analysis by environmental consultants. The analysis indicates the state is likely to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, a goal established by Gov. Kate Brown’s 2020 executive order on climate change.
