Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO