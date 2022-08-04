Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Related
Tidbits: Big week of decisions for LSU targets
LSU is red hot on the recruiting trail and in Louisiana, things are expected to pick up even more in the class of 2023.
Live Updates: Five-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commitment ceremony
BATON ROUGE, La. — After a busy round of visits to each of his four finalists this summer, five-star Louisiana wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is ready to reveal his college commitment. Sampson, the nation’s No. 4-ranked wide receiver out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, is choosing from LSU,...
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
MHSAA reaches agreement with Southern Miss, will hold 2022 State Football Championships in Hattiesburg
JACKSON — The MHSAA football championships are headed back to Hattiesburg and M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss. The MHSAA announced Tuesday it had reached an agreement to host its 2022 State Championship games for the second year in a row. The 2021 title games had originally been ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ouachita Parish natives earn scholarships on the first day of ULM football practice
When Louisiana-Monroe football wrapped up their spring practices, coach Terry Bowden told Charlie Norman to keep working and improving because his time was coming. Monday marked the first day of practice and Norman had been doing everything that Bowden had mentioned in the spring. When practice concluded, Bowden announced that Norman and Carl Glass Jr. had earned a scholarship.
Comments / 0