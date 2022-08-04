ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The News-Star

Ouachita Parish natives earn scholarships on the first day of ULM football practice

When Louisiana-Monroe football wrapped up their spring practices, coach Terry Bowden told Charlie Norman to keep working and improving because his time was coming. Monday marked the first day of practice and Norman had been doing everything that Bowden had mentioned in the spring. When practice concluded, Bowden announced that Norman and Carl Glass Jr. had earned a scholarship.
MONROE, LA

