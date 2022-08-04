ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How Do I Get My Child's Bedwetting Under Control?

By Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.
Parents Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.parents.com

Comments / 3

Josie
1d ago

The best thing to do is to ignore it and stop making it an issue. They will stop on their own when the time is right. If a child is stressed out bed wetting will be worse.

Reply
2
Related
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Fox News

Why your kids need more sleep now, even before school starts

Millions of America's kids will soon be heading back to school — and good sleep hygiene should be part of their daily routines to keep them healthy. But it's never too soon to get them into the healthy practice of getting enough good sleep every night. "Sleeping the number...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism

There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#Stress#Sleep Disorder
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
Psych Centra

Can Bipolar Disorder Change My Brain?

Bipolar disorder can impact everyday life and relationships, but it may also imprint a pattern of effects on the brain. Researchers are still exploring the relationship between the visible impacts of bipolar disorder, such as mood episodes, and the unseen impacts such as how it changes the brain. Once known...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNET

Beauty Sleep: The Toll Poor Sleep Takes on Your Appearance and Health

When you think about all the things that can affect your skin, sleep isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. You may have heard that quality sleep is essential for our overall well-being, but did you know that it's also a big factor that impacts our appearance? However, it's not always easy for us to get those recommended 7 to 9 hours of beauty sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Parenting
Crystal Jackson

Fearful Avoidant Attachment: What It Is and How to Fix It

Attachment theory posits that the way we relate to our early caregivers can predict our lifelong relationship style. It’s mind-blowing to think that the first five years of life could explain your most recent breakup. Yet, research has shown that adults attach in relationships in the same way they learned to attach to caregivers.
psychologytoday.com

Half of Your Friends Are Rooting Against You

According to research, only about half of one's friendships are reciprocated. Friends of convenience often bring unwanted drama, are unreliable, and only come around when they want something. Those who better understand themselves will attract higher caliber people into their circle. Humans are incapable of unconditional love and support. We...
RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent — but it has a darker meaning

With back-to-school season coming up, it’s normal to see school-related topics trending on social media. But the latest social media trend, back-to-school necklaces, has a much more disturbing meaning than you might expect. What is a back-to-school necklace?. According to Urban Dictionary, an online dictionary that defines internet or...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StaceyNHerrera

Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.
Refinery29

Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth

Yesterday during my 36-week pregnancy appointment, my doctor started to perform the standard late-pregnancy cervical exam, but she couldn’t finish it because I began to scream from the unbearable pain of the speculum, and then her fingers, inside me. “I guess you’re not a good candidate for vaginal birth after all,” she smirked as she quickly abandoned her efforts to see if I’ve dilated, referencing my seeming lack of pain tolerance (and clear lack of stoicism).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

Dad gets dad-shamed for walking his 5-year-old quintuplets with a leash

When out and about with his 5-year-old quintuplets, one dad was seriously dad-shamed for using a child leash with his kids. Jordan Driskell received backlash online after he shared a video of the quintuplets using a leash during a visit to an aquarium. Driskell initially posted the video last year, but it recently started going viral with millions of views and counting.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Accepting the Unexpected

Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy