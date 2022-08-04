Read on travellemming.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
After Nearly 50 Years In Business, San Diego Breakfast-Destination The Menu To Shutter On August 14
After nearly 50 years in business, San Diego breakfast destination The Menu will shutter on August 14 and will be replaced by a new location of Japanese ramen restaurant Tajima. The Menu has been a fixture in the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach since 1976. Known for its inexpensive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods
You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
iheart.com
Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego
In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 5-7 – Ales & Art
Life is a cabaret, old chum, so why not stroll from stage to stage, booth to booth or brewer to brewer to enjoy music, art and sips this San Diego weekend?. Staycations are a thing this expensive summer, so dip into others cultures with:. Tiki Oasis, touted as the world’s...
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots
The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
NBC San Diego
$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas
One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
Comments / 0