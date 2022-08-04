ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego

Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods

You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
townandtourist.com

35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego

In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots

The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA

Community Policy