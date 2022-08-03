Review: Journey to hell and back with the magnificent, soulful musical 'Hadestown'

Read on kmyu.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Concert review: The Psychedelic Furs with X at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don’t know how many times I’ve seen The Psychedelic Furs in concert. I can tell you that the first time was at Club DV8 in Salt Lake City in 1992 and there were at least a dozen or so between then and Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at the garden of Eden known as the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater. There were a few Love Spit Love gigs in there as well. The strangest show being a Sundance Film Festival performance at the Star Bar in Park City with a few dozen people. It must have been a private event. I vaguely remember sitting with John Ashton, the group’s original guitarist, talking about how he only wanted to play songs from the first three albums. I’m sure there are fans who’d agree, but I’m the sort of fan who wouldn’t mind hearing Book of Days or World Outside in their entirety. How can you not love Mirror Moves?
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake historian says first selected Black juror had many setbacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The life of James Gordon McPherson had many setbacks. Old documents recently found showed he was the first African American to be selected as juror to serve in Salt Lake City’s 3rd district court. The New Orleans native McPherson ended up not serving....
kmyu.tv
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
kmyu.tv
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
kmyu.tv
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
kmyu.tv
Man allegedly uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake City store parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
kmyu.tv
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmyu.tv
Officials searching for missing man last seen around Murray post office
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Murray Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around a post office. They said Victor Acosta Duran is approximately 5'10" and 174 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a...
kmyu.tv
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
kmyu.tv
Woman claims campaign manager didn't help after she reported senator's behavior
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After being accused of sexually harassing a former intern, Sen. Gene Davis (D-Salt Lake City) is facing an independent investigation ordered by Utah’s Senate president. But it’s not the first time Davis has faced such allegations, so why was there no investigation before...
kmyu.tv
South Salt Lake police asking for public's help in catching porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in catching a porch pirate. Police said the video in question happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the victim's ring camera system captured the video of the suspect taking the package...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
kmyu.tv
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
Comments / 0