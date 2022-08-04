HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Graduates 57 Doctors from its Graduate Medical Education Training Program

Read on www.tampabaynewswire.com
orlandomedicalnews.com
New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth
Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
Spring Hill lung transplant patient fighting for insurance reimbursement
Ed York turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he and his wife say their insurance company suddenly stopped reimbursing for travel expenses.
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Executive Club Status
AMPA, FL – Realtor Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Individual Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate agents for their service to buyers and sellers during the year. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for my commitment to my...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Tampa Bay News Wire
CSTB to host hiring event for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen on August 9th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. The event will take place at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Bolay...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
businessobserverfl.com
Locally owned fitness chain secures site for third gym in region
Epic Health and Fitness, a franchise fitness chain headquartered in Spring Hill, has secured a location for its third gym in the Tampa Bay region, in Brooksville. In addition to Spring Hill, the company has a franchise in Weeki Wachee. According to a news release, the Brooksville Epic Health and...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
floridapolitics.com
When will the Hernando School Board start getting it right?
They keep starting fights and losing. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Live Oak Conservatory Offers a Myriad of Classes for the 2022-2023 Season
Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory is proud to offer wide-ranging classes in the arts at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Classes begin on the week of September 5, 2022. Live Oak Theatre offers extensive opportunities for children (PRE-K – 18)...
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
fox13news.com
Pasco superintendent discusses staff shortages, start times before first day back
In the Bay Area, school starts in almost every local district on Aug. 10, including Pasco County. Superintendent Kurt Browning joins Good Day to discuss the year ahead, including how the school district is handling staffing shortages and school start times.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Open House and Registration for Classes at the Live Oak Conservatory
The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Live Oak Theatre Invites the Public to Its IMPROV Night
Live Oak Theatre invites the public to another of their popular IMPROV Nights on Friday evening, August 26, at 7:30 pm. The IMPROV Night will be held at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are...
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
