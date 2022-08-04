Read on www.tampabaynewswire.com
Related
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
Brave Health & MedArrive Partner to Power Virtual Mental Health
– Brave Health, a virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid and Medicare populations, today announced an innovative referral partnership with MedArrive. – Through this collaboration, if MedArrive identifies an eligible health plan member in need of mental health support, MedArrive’s field providers can immediately refer that member to...
Futurity
Primary care physicians need 26.7 hours in the day
It would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to follow national recommendation guidelines for preventative, chronic disease and acute care for an average number of patients, research finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for acute...
KevinMD.com
Student advocacy through the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA)
“Nerves ablaze, my voice cracked as I ended my remarks outlining the need for equitable data collection. I leaned towards the screen, adjusted my eyeline to make eye contact, and asked Representative Thomas Suozzi to support The Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act. Representative Suozzi paused for a second, appeared to think over, or perhaps through the points of my argument–and then responded resolutely with, ‘I will cosign that bill.’ As I looked across the boxes on my screen, I saw the gleaming faces of my peers. Just as it did then, and as it has for countless of my peers since, involvement in the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) Advocacy Day showed me the difference that medical student voices make.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KevinMD.com
Physician success is a team sport, so why are you on the field alone?
Go back to the dugout and rally your team. Create your rules of engagement. The structure and hierarchy of medicine teach doctors to compete with one another. From the beginning, we’re told there are a finite number of acceptance letters sent to aspiring physicians. In medical school, we compete for one of a limited number of slots in highly selective and competitive training programs. And as attendings, we have our eye out for the next ideal position.
Scrubs Magazine
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages
No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
JOBS・
Comments / 0