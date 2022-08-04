ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Remains of third victim found inside Oldham mill 11 weeks after fire

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCxSw_0h4lbSlN00
Emergency services at Bismark House Mill in Oldham Photograph: Kim Pilling/PA

The remains of a third victim have been recovered from a mill in Oldham where four Vietnamese men are believed to have died in a fire 11 weeks ago.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said specialist officers made the latest discovery two weeks after the men were first reported missing on 21 July.

Search teams have been combing the remnants of the mill since the first victims were found on 23 July .

Det Supt Lewis Hughes, GMP’s victim identification lead, said: “I speak on behalf of all involved in this operation when I say that our thoughts are with the potential family members in Vietnam.

“Specially trained officers have been in direct contact with them and continue to liaise with partner agencies to ensure they are fully updated and supported.”

Detectives are investigating what led to the huge fire at Bismark House Mill on 7 May, including a suggestion that part of the building was being used as an illegal cannabis factory.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Hughes said: “At the scene, extensive search and recovery work continues to ensure any further remains are respectfully recovered. Meanwhile, the investigation team is following several lines of enquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand. Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be progressed immediately and appropriately.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

The blaze took four days to extinguish and authorities initially believed no one was inside the building. Firefighters did not enter it at the time due to concerns over its structural stability.

Leon Parkes, the assistant chief fire officer for Greater Manchester fire and rescue, said firefighters followed the correct procedures but there would be a review of the incident and how it was managed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine

A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bismark House Mill#Vietnamese#Gmp#Bst Hughes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Vietnam
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 20 motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
The Guardian

The Guardian

390K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy